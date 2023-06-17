CHARLESTON — Applications are now being accepted for Miss Coles County 2023.

Orientation will at 6 p.m., Monday, June 26, at the Charleston Moose Lodge. Girls ages 17–21 that attend Charleston, Mattoon or Oakland schools, or reside in Coles County or attend Eastern Illinois University or Lake Land College, are eligible. Practice starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the Charleston Moose Lodge.

There is also still time to sign up for Little Miss Coles County and Jr. Miss Coles County. Practices start Tuesday, June 20, at the Coles County Fairgrounds. Little Miss practice is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Jr. Miss practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m..

More information can be found at colescountyfair.com or you can email colescountyqueens@gmail.com with any questions.