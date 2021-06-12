Applications accepted for Miss Coles County pageants

CHARLESTON — Applications are now being accepted for Miss Coles County 2021.

Young ladies, who are ages 17-21, from the school districts of Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland, or those who attend Eastern Illinois University or Lake Land College and live in Coles County.

A $1,500 scholarship, sponsored by Washington Savings Bank in Mattoon and Effingham, will be awarded to the new Miss Coles County Fair Queen 2021.

The Coles County Fair website is still being updated with new information about the pageant, but the applications can be found online at www.colescountyfair.com.

Orientation for applicants will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Charleston Moose Lodge.

An informational meeting for the Little Miss and Junior Miss pageants will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Coles County Fairground Merchants Building. All girls ages 6-15 are welcome.

For more information, email colescountyqueens@gmail.com.

