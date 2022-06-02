Applications accepted for Miss Coles County pageants

CHARLESTON — Applications are now being accepted for Miss Coles County 2022.

This event is open to girls ages 17-21, from the school districts of Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland, or those who attend Eastern Illinois University or Lake Land College and live in Coles County.

Orientation for applicants will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Charleston Moose Lodge. Practice starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Charleston Moose Lodge.

Junior Miss Coles County 2022 orientation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Coles County Fairgrounds Merchant Building for ages 10-15, with practice from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the fairgrounds.

Little Miss Coles County 2022 orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, also at the Merchant Building for ages 6-9 with practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The Coles County Fair website is still being updated with new information about the pageant, but the applications can be found online at www.colescountyfair.com.

For more information, email colescountyqueens@gmail.com.

