 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Applications accepted for Miss Coles County pageants

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Applications are now being accepted for Miss Coles County 2022.

This event is open to girls ages 17-21, from the school districts of Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland, or those who attend Eastern Illinois University or Lake Land College and live in Coles County. 

Orientation for applicants will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Charleston Moose Lodge. Practice starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Charleston Moose Lodge.

HONOR ROLLS: Charleston Middle School

Junior Miss Coles County 2022 orientation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Coles County Fairgrounds Merchant Building for ages 10-15, with practice from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the fairgrounds.

Little Miss Coles County 2022 orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, also at the Merchant Building for ages 6-9 with practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The Coles County Fair website is still being updated with new information about the pageant, but the applications can be found online at www.colescountyfair.com.

For more information, email colescountyqueens@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News