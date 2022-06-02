Applications accepted for Miss Coles County pageants

CHARLESTON — Applications are now being accepted for Miss Coles County 2022.
This event is open to girls ages 17-21, from the school districts of Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland, or those who attend Eastern Illinois University or Lake Land College and live in Coles County.
Orientation for applicants will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Charleston Moose Lodge. Practice starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Charleston Moose Lodge.
Junior Miss Coles County 2022 orientation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Coles County Fairgrounds Merchant Building for ages 10-15, with practice from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the fairgrounds.
Little Miss Coles County 2022 orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, also at the Merchant Building for ages 6-9 with practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.
The Coles County Fair website is still being updated with new information about the pageant, but the applications can be found online at
www.colescountyfair.com.
For more information, email
colescountyqueens@gmail.com.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
1984: Larry Kniepkamp weighs custom-blended tobacco for a customer of the Darby Pipe Shop. He custom builds briar pipes for his customers.
file photo
Depot
1980: Mattoon railroad depot.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery
1987: This city backs its patriotic reputation with plenty of granite and bronze. For its size, 20,000 population, Mattoon has an unusually large number of monuments dedicated to those who died or served in wars. There are about 20 such memorials in or near Mattoon.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
1988: the last major repairs on the mausoleum in Dodge Grove Cemetery wre done in 1938. Since then, time and vandals had taken their toll.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
1973: A small white marker tells all that is known for sure about the occupant of this grave in an isolated corner. This year the small Confederate flag that usually stands next to the American flag was missing. The reason for its disappearance is not known.
file photo
Friendship Garden
1987: Do Homann displays one of the garden's fixtures. For 25 years Friendship Garden has been a haven for a variety of birds, trees, flowers and plants. The garden founded by Helen Douglas Hart, takes up a quarter-city-block south of downtown.
file photo
General Electric
1984: Tami Shull, as facilitator, keeps the discussion on track in the quality circle at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Mattoon.
file photo
General Electric
1987: General Electric's Mattoon Lamp Plant.
file photo
Housing Trailers
1945: This is just one of the trailer camps that have been shoe-horned into any sort of vacant space Mattoon can find.
file photo
Hulman Warehouse fire
1981: The former Hulman & Co. warehouse near downtown Mattoon was destroyed.
file photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!