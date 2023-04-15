ARCOLA — Seven Arcola High School band students were chosen to participate in this year’s Lincoln Prairie Conference Honor Band Festival at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City.

The honor band comprised about 60 musicians from the Lincoln Prairie Conference. The students were Eadie Budd (flute), Reynol Oyervides (clarinet), Julissa Galaviz (alto saxophone), Aaron Gaona (trumpet), Alexander Gutierrez (trombone), Jake Myers (baritone), and Ryder Wilcox-Rich (tuba).

Reynol Oyervides, a senior, said, “It is always fun to be able to work with other musicians from other schools around us and have the opportunity to perform with a much larger band.”

Kevin Boyle, Arcola’s band director, said, “The experiences that these students get from attending these festivals is extremely important to our program because the students are able to bring what they learn that day back to our program and apply it to what we are currently performing in the classroom.”