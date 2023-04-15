ARCOLA — Seven Arcola High School band students were chosen to participate in this year’s Lincoln Prairie Conference Honor Band Festival at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City.
The honor band comprised about 60 musicians from the Lincoln Prairie Conference. The students were Eadie Budd (flute), Reynol Oyervides (clarinet), Julissa Galaviz (alto saxophone), Aaron Gaona (trumpet), Alexander Gutierrez (trombone), Jake Myers (baritone), and Ryder Wilcox-Rich (tuba).
Reynol Oyervides, a senior, said, “It is always fun to be able to work with other musicians from other schools around us and have the opportunity to perform with a much larger band.”
Kevin Boyle, Arcola’s band director, said, “The experiences that these students get from attending these festivals is extremely important to our program because the students are able to bring what they learn that day back to our program and apply it to what we are currently performing in the classroom.”
Students rehearsed from 1 p.m. until about 5:30 p.m. where they were directed by professor David Boggs, director of athletic bands, from Eastern Illinois University. A performance was then given for administrators, parents, and community members at 7 p.m.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!