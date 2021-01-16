Army officer from Sullivan supports Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

In regards to the most rewarding experience of his military career her says, "There have been so many, but my last job in the Pentagon, I was asked to lead an effort across the whole Department of Defense and it included readiness experts from all the combatant commands, the combat support agencies, the undersecretaries of defense, the services and the Joint Staff. I lead a group of O-6s and GS-15s that were readiness experts through a six-month long assessment of the current readiness measurement.

We measured things that we do and how we could make them better so we can have a more accurate picture of readiness across the joint force. It was interesting being a major and leading a group of older and more experienced folks through something like that, and then actually publishing a report to Congress that was signed by the undersecretary of defense for personnel readiness. I’ve got six deployments in some of the worst places ever, and led folks in some pretty harrowing circumstances, but [leading that assessment] was the most recent thing that was interesting."