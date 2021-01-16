Army officer from Sullivan supports Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

WASHINGTON – U. S. Army Maj. Jacob Hughes, a native of Sullivan, Illinois, is one of more than 800 service members assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.
JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. As a joint command, JTF-NCR includes members from all branches of the United States armed forces operating under the auspices of Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region.
Hughes has 20 years of service and currently serves as the JTF-NCR training and exercise branch chief.
Hughes graduated from Sullivan High School in 1999 and continued his education at the University of Illinois, earning his bachelor’s degree in general agriculture in 2004. He decided to join the military to become a better person and leader.
Regarding the reasons he chose to join the military, according to a recent press release, Hughes says, "I wanted to serve something greater than myself. I initially went to college to be a teacher and found that the Army provided me the opportunity to teach, as well as challenge myself, and serve something larger. I enlisted in the Army National Guard my freshman year of college. I really enjoyed my experience there, and then joined the ROTC program and got commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry in 2014."
In regards to the most rewarding experience of his military career her says, "There have been so many, but my last job in the Pentagon, I was asked to lead an effort across the whole Department of Defense and it included readiness experts from all the combatant commands, the combat support agencies, the undersecretaries of defense, the services and the Joint Staff. I lead a group of O-6s and GS-15s that were readiness experts through a six-month long assessment of the current readiness measurement.
We measured things that we do and how we could make them better so we can have a more accurate picture of readiness across the joint force. It was interesting being a major and leading a group of older and more experienced folks through something like that, and then actually publishing a report to Congress that was signed by the undersecretary of defense for personnel readiness. I’ve got six deployments in some of the worst places ever, and led folks in some pretty harrowing circumstances, but [leading that assessment] was the most recent thing that was interesting."