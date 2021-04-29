'Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story' to make WEIU-TV debut

• Cindy Richey - Donnie’s Dream

• Wanda Ruyle - Because 40 People Prayed

• John Saxton - From Midway to Kansas

• Denny Schwartz - Charleston Speedway

• Bryan Watson - From the Eyes of a Fireman

The presentation of Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story will air live on WEIU-TV, at weiu.net for those who live within the WEIU viewing area, and it will stream on the WEIU-TV Public Broadcasting Station Facebook and YouTube pages.

“We hope this program will serve as a reminder of the rich history and sweet memories of these communities and that it will be shared with many generations to come,” said Spence.

'Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story' is underwritten in part by: Horizon Health- Oakland Clinic, Prospect Bank, Richey’s Furniture, The City of Oakland, The Village of Ashmore, the Oakland-Hindsboro Charitable Foundation, the Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ashmore Community Club, and the Illinois Arts Council: A State Agency.