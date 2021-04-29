'Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story' to make WEIU-TV debut

CHARLESTON — WEIU-TV will premier “Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
"Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story" highlights 15 stories of the history, events, and people that shaped these three communities, told by those who live there. The show will feature five stories from each town.
The show has been headed up by Project Manager Wanda Kay Robinson, and Producer Lacey Spence. It is the 14th program in the “This is Our Story” series by WEIU-TV.
The Storytellers and their stories Include:
• TJ Blake - Bleeding Purple, Orange and Blue
• Tony Coffey - Coffey Family: Growing a Legacy
• Bret Hammond - Where Your Treasure Is…
• Jamie Hopper - Walnut Point State Park
• Janice Hunt - OHS Memories
• Dakota Kirchner - Five Generations and Counting
• Marianne Lauher - Stories from the Prairie: The Kansas Journal
• Traci Montgomery - Independence Pioneer Village
• Cheyanne Moses-Furuset - Pages of History
• Kathy Pardi - The Dr. Hiram Rutherford Home
• Cindy Richey - Donnie’s Dream
• Wanda Ruyle - Because 40 People Prayed
• John Saxton - From Midway to Kansas
• Denny Schwartz - Charleston Speedway
• Bryan Watson - From the Eyes of a Fireman
The presentation of Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story will air live on WEIU-TV, at weiu.net for those who live within the WEIU viewing area, and it will stream on the WEIU-TV Public Broadcasting Station Facebook and YouTube pages.
“We hope this program will serve as a reminder of the rich history and sweet memories of these communities and that it will be shared with many generations to come,” said Spence.
'Ashmore, Oakland, Kansas: This is Our Story' is underwritten in part by: Horizon Health- Oakland Clinic, Prospect Bank, Richey’s Furniture, The City of Oakland, The Village of Ashmore, the Oakland-Hindsboro Charitable Foundation, the Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ashmore Community Club, and the Illinois Arts Council: A State Agency.
The live airing of the program will also serve as a fundraiser for WEIU-TV. Viewers will have the opportunity to call in and speak with some of the storytellers who will be answering phones. Blu-Ray’s and DVD’s of the show will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to WEIU-TV. WEIU-TV is a service of Eastern Illinois University, and a partial PBS Station. Through the television and radio programs, EIU students are able to get hands-on experience in both types of broadcasting.