 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Band Together for Kids fundraiser to be held

  • 0
Band Together - 2021

Pictured, left to right, Alyssa Cravens, victim awareness campaign specialist at SACIS; Jill Schafer, match support specialist at Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters; Kristen Bertrand, program officer for the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and president of Citizens Against Child Abuse; Kim Carmean, executive director at CASA of East Central Illinois and secretary for Citizens Against Child Abuse; Brenda Ingle, Triple C I. L. Advocate for SAIL (Soyland Access to independent Living) and vice President of Citizens Against Child Abuse; and Brenda Warren, WIC coordinator.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Once again, agencies and community volunteers who are partners in Citizens Against Child Abuse are joining together to raise funds for children this Christmas.

The 14th annual Band Together for Kids will be held at the Charleston VFW, 1821 20th St., from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4.

Tickets for the barbecue dinner can be purchased at the door or in advance. Donations are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3–10. Dinner is included in the donation and carry-out is available.

Bands that have volunteered to provide entertainment include Reverend Robert at 5 p.m., Big Blue Mountain at 6 p.m. and Yvonne Larson and Ryan Noir at 7 p.m.

A silent auction will also be held.

Charleston library announces holiday book sale

Proceeds from Band Together for Kids will be used to buy Christmas presents for area children who are unable to participate in One Stop Community Christmas due to special circumstances.

Members of the Citizens Against Child Abuse committee represent social services agencies that identify children and their families who will receive Christmas wish list presents.

To donate an item for the Silent Auction call Toq Lawrence 217-259-1808. For more information, call President Kristen Bertrand at 217-512-0973.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Kiwanis welcomes new officers

Kiwanis welcomes new officers

Brien O’Brien takes up the reins as the 2021-22 Kiwanis president and spoke to the club about his goals for the coming year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News