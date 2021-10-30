Band Together for Kids fundraiser to be held

CHARLESTON — Once again, agencies and community volunteers who are partners in Citizens Against Child Abuse are joining together to raise funds for children this Christmas.

The 14th annual Band Together for Kids will be held at the Charleston VFW, 1821 20th St., from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4.

Tickets for the barbecue dinner can be purchased at the door or in advance. Donations are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3–10. Dinner is included in the donation and carry-out is available.

Bands that have volunteered to provide entertainment include Reverend Robert at 5 p.m., Big Blue Mountain at 6 p.m. and Yvonne Larson and Ryan Noir at 7 p.m.

A silent auction will also be held.

Proceeds from Band Together for Kids will be used to buy Christmas presents for area children who are unable to participate in One Stop Community Christmas due to special circumstances.

Members of the Citizens Against Child Abuse committee represent social services agencies that identify children and their families who will receive Christmas wish list presents.

To donate an item for the Silent Auction call Toq Lawrence 217-259-1808. For more information, call President Kristen Bertrand at 217-512-0973.

