Bartletts host final Christmas open house

MATTOON — John and Darlene Bartlett of Mattoon recently held their final Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 6, after 26 years of hosting the event as an opportunity to raise funds for various local causes.
Starting around 1990, their first fundraising event was for a new homeless shelter in Mattoon. Since then they have hosted many other Christmas walks and open houses on a yearly basis.
With Darlene retiring from over 30 years of being a daycare provider and preschool teacher, they both decided it was also time to retire from the months it took to plan their annual event.
Planning for this final open house started in September with the hopes that the current pandemic restrictions would ease enough to let them hold their annual event, which usually consists over over 100 visitors.
They eventually had 67 people attend spread out over the course of three days for those unable to attend on Dec. 6. Masks were worn, all rooms and fixtures were sanitized with Clorox and sprays, and hand sanitizer was available on tables. They also extended this display time by one hour to allow more spreading out of visits.
Every year they feature a theme for their over 20 Christmas trees (35 trees in years past) and this year, being their last, they chose "Christmas Throughout The Decades," beginning with the 1870s and continuing through to 2020, featuring over 20 themed trees depicting Christmas through the decades in America alongside three of their favorites from past open houses.
Themes included were 1870's tree, 1890's, 1920's, 1930's, 1940's, 1950's Sputnik-era, 1960's Mid-Century Modern, a large window display for the 1990's, 2000's with dedication to losses on the war on terror, 2020, several all-time favorites, and finally a tree dedicated to over 30 yrs. in daycare.
Additionally, a tree search game was played by adults, and children had a list of ornaments to find. Also on display were a collection of mid-century modern Putz houses they both designed and built, as well as their collection of about 50 hand-painted ceramic Santas. Alongside the themed-trees they also displayed some of their favorite trees from previous years, including a memorial game tree for their late grandson from 2018.
