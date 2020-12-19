Bartletts host final Christmas open house

MATTOON — John and Darlene Bartlett of Mattoon recently held their final Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 6, after 26 years of hosting the event as an opportunity to raise funds for various local causes.

Starting around 1990, their first fundraising event was for a new homeless shelter in Mattoon. Since then they have hosted many other Christmas walks and open houses on a yearly basis.

With Darlene retiring from over 30 years of being a daycare provider and preschool teacher, they both decided it was also time to retire from the months it took to plan their annual event.

Planning for this final open house started in September with the hopes that the current pandemic restrictions would ease enough to let them hold their annual event, which usually consists over over 100 visitors.

They eventually had 67 people attend spread out over the course of three days for those unable to attend on Dec. 6. Masks were worn, all rooms and fixtures were sanitized with Clorox and sprays, and hand sanitizer was available on tables. They also extended this display time by one hour to allow more spreading out of visits.