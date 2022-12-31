 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burcham wins state and national awards

Cheri Burcham award

Pictured, fifth from the left, Cheri Burcham, along with U of I Extension staff.

University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Cheri Burcham recently received team awards for her contributions in the Illinois Strong Couples program.

She and the team received the second place Innovation in Programming award at the annual National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences conference held in Raleigh, North Carolina in September, and a Team Excellence award at the annual University of Illinois Extension conference held in Champaign in November.

Illinois Strong Couples, a new statewide initiative to disseminate evidence-based relationship education programming, balances scientific effectiveness with innovation to achieve substantial public health impact while reducing barriers to relationship education.

The Illinois Strong Couples team is proud to be the first Extension system in the nation to implement this delivery model statewide. As the initiative has been impactful for couples seeking relationship improvement in Illinois, the team is engaging in a national dissemination effort in partnership with other Extension systems to provide this impactful program to help-seeking couples across the country. 

Burcham provides programming in the areas of family relationships, aging, caregiving and improved well-being for Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

