Charleston Fire Department to hold open house

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Fire Department is marking National Fire Prevention Week early with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charleston Fire Station No. 2, 1510 A St., behind McDonald's.

National Fire Prevention Week is held each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage.

In addition to fire department personnel, those who attend can meet with other public safety officials from the Charleston Police Department, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Healthy Kids KickStart Mobile, Air Evac 145 and others.

The open house will feature K-9 demonstrations, vehicle extrications and in-home safety demonstrations. There will also be tours of fire vehicles, ambulances, special response trailers and the fire station.