Charleston High School Class of 1971 holds 50th class reunion

CHARLESTON — The Charleston High School Class of 1971 held its 50th Class reunion the weekend of Oct. 8 in Charleston.

Classmates kicked off the celebration by attending a social gathering at the Charleston Moose, including snacks and Pagliai’s Pizza. Saturday began at the Pavilion at Lake Charleston with coffee and “scarlet & gold” decorated donuts from Revival City Donuts. Classmates were impressed with the many improvements at the lake.

Saturday afternoon was a trip down memory lane with a tour of Charleston High School hosted by Principal Aaron Lock. Attendees thought it was wonderful to see and hear about the many changes that have occurred since they graduated. Classmates were also encouraged to hear Lock’s description of the future plans, programs and direction for the students at CHS.

Saturday evening completed the weekend with a banquet, silent auction and program held at Unique Suites. The entertainment highlight of the evening was “Music Trivia Game”, led by Dann Gire of the Daily Herald Media Group and assisted by Rick Durham, and Peggy Burke Gire. The emcee for the entire evening was Ruth Anne Cooper. 1960-1970’s musical clips of kids' favorite shows and cartoons, Top 40 hits and TV show musical themes kept the teams guessing and laughing as they tried to recall the answers.

The 50th Reunion logo, graphics, program, class book, mailings and memorial video were created and produced by Bridgette McElwee Waldau. Attendees said it was a weekend to remember and a time to appreciate the friendships and experiences that they all shared.

The next planned extravaganza with be in 2024 when the Class of 1971 turns 71.

Classmates and family can stay connected on Facebook CHS IL Class of 1971 or at email address CHSClassof71@consolidated.net

