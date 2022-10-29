Charleston Rotary, CCAR again provide backpacks for foster kids

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club and CCAR Industries recently delivered backpacks for foster children to the local office of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The backpacks are loaded with school supplies, clothing, personal items and some fun things, too, so kids entering foster care have something of their own to get started with their new foster families.

Charleston Rotary first partnered with CCAR Industries in recognition of Rotary's 100th anniversary in 2005 to pack 100 backpacks for children entering the foster care system in the Charleston area. This marks the 18th year the club and CCAR have combined in the program. The late Lyla McGuire, a member of Rotary and also the director of CCAR, first organized the event.

Since its inception, this project has provided some 1,600 backpacks for foster children of all ages.

