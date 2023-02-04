CHARLESTON — As development of the Linder Sports Complex continues, the Charleston Rotary Club is contributing to the project.
Jay Gatrell, president of the Charleston Rotary Club, and Club Service Director Lauri DeRuiter-Willems recently presented a $14,000 check to city of Charleston officials. The funds contribute to the Sister City Park expansion, which includes an exercise trail through the park as well as a number of youth soccer fields.
“On behalf of the city of Charleston and the Parks and Recreation Department, I would like to thank you for your generous contribution towards the development of the Linder Sports Complex at Sister City Park,” said Scott Smith, Charleston city manager.
The funds will be used to purchase a scoreboard for one of the soccer fields.
“In turn,” Smith said, “we have labeled one soccer field as Rotary Field.”
Rotary raises funds through such events as the EIU Homecoming Parade Pancake Breakfast and its Fly the Flag project in which Rotarians place American flags in Charleston yards on five holidays a year. Gatrell said the Charleston club also received funding from Rotary District 6490 to help with the Sister City Park project.
“Charleston Rotary is pleased to work with the city toward the success of this important community project,” Gatrell said.
The Linder Sports Complex youth sports fields is just the latest involvement by Rotary in local youth activities. The club also sponsors leadership awards at Jefferson Elementary School, sponsors the Interact Club at Charleston High School, has provided funding for the school district’s Leader in Me program, offers a scholarship for a CHS senior to attend EIU, sponsors and hosts Rotary Youth Exchange students, among other projects.
The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Charleston Public Library. For more information, go to charlestonrotary.org.
