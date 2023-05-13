CHARLESTON — With the district governor in attendance, the Charleston Rotary Club recently held a meeting full of individual recognition.

Rotary District Governor Connie Walsh of Champaign came to the meeting to recognize a newly named Paul Harris Fellow and to help induct six new members of Charleston Rotary.

A.J. Diepholz of the Diepholz Auto Center of Charleston was named a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of the dealership’s support of Charleston Rotary Club’s projects in the community.

In recognition of Diepholz’s and the dealership’s contributions to Rotary, the Charleston Rotary Club made a $1,000 contribution to The Rotary Foundation in A.J. Diepholz’s name.

The Paul Harris Fellow designation is given to individuals who make a $1,000 contribution to The Rotary Foundation or to those in whose name a $1,000 contribution was made.

The Rotary Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing projects throughout the world. The primary focus is on improving health, education, the environment and alleviating poverty.

The Diepholz dealership helped the local club donate $14,000 to support the Linder Athletic Fields being developed by the city of Charleston at Sister City Park.

Walsh, an Eastern Illinois University graduate, and Charleston Rotary Club President Jay Gatrell presented the The Paul Harris Fellow to Diepholz. The award is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary International in Chicago in 1905.

Walsh and Gatrell also conducted the ceremony to welcome six new members to Charleston Rotary. Inducted were the Rev. Mark Cartwright, Daniel Douglas, Bobbie Eastin, Kristen Holly, Ky Newsome and the Rev. Joy Schlesselman.

In addition to the new Sister City fields, Charleston Rotary has helped fund The Leader in Me program in Charleston schools and the HeartScan project for area high school athletes, partnered with CCAR Industries to provide backpacks and supplies for foster children and sponsors the Rotary Youth Exchange program for high school students, among other projects.