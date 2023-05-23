CHARLESTON — The Top Ten academic seniors at Charleston High School were recognized at a recent luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Charleston.

Students and their parents were recognized in the annual event held at the Charleston Public Library.

High school principal Aaron Lock told the gathering that the Top Ten graduates had some stiff competition in the Class of 2023.

Lock said that 50 of this year’s seniors have grade point averages of 5.0 (straight A) or higher. This year’s Top Ten also is a “diverse group,” Lock said. He pointed out that each student is active in extra-curricular activities such as sports, music, clubs and scouts. In addition, Lock said there are more than 150 students in the school’s National Honor Society chapter.

The Top Ten academic students in the Class of 2023 include:

Jacob Morrisey, son of Jodi and John Morrisey. He plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and study finance and accounting.

Joshua Sipes, son of Jennifer and John Sipes. He plans to attend Concordia University in Wisconsin and study physical therapy.

Sophia Smith, daughter of Debra Cooper and Timothy and Karla Smith. She plans to enroll at Purdue University and study pharmacy.

James Hess, son of Mechelle and Joe Hess. He plans to enroll at the University of Alabama and study chemistry.

Alex Dow, son of Michelle and Scott Dow. He plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and study computer science.

Margaret Goetten, daughter of Jami Goetten and John Goetten. She plans to attend the University of Illinois and study biology.

Jacob Reeley, son of Jennifer and Tony Reeley. He plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and study music.

Ila Richter, daughter of Tiffany and Richard Richter. She plans to attend Lake Land College before transferring to a four-year university and study agriculture business.

Ella Yoder, daughter of Angela and Paul Yoder. She plans to enroll at the University of Illinois and study cinema media studies.

Connor Hughes, son of Courtney Conlin and Joe Hughes. He plans to attend the Illinois Institute of Technology and study architecture.

“What a group,” declared David Glassman, president of Eastern Illinois University. “And now it’s time to go from K-12 to the rest of your life.”

Glassman said the honored students “proved to everybody you know how to persevere. You were in high school during COVID. You not only did it, but you succeeded at the highest level.”

Glassman also encouraged the students to be engaged in the next stage of their education and to “take time to develop. Be yourself and take time to be the person you want to be.”

He also urged the students to take the opportunity to be of service to others and to “pay it forward” as an opportunity to help others as they have been helped along their journey.

Todd Vilardo, Charleston schools superintendent, thanked the parents for entrusting their children to the school district staff and for providing for, supporting and guiding their children into adulthood. He also praised the students for how they have exemplified Rotary’s principles.