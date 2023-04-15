CHARLESTON — Spending her junior year of high school in France has given a Charleston teen an in-depth introduction to French language and culture.

Jamila Amartey is spending the 2022-23 school year in Lannion, a city of about 20,000 people on the northwest coast of France. Amartey, the daughter of Franklin and Natasha Amartey, is with the Rotary Youth Exchange program. This is the first year of high school exchanges through Rotary since the start of the COVID pandemic in March of 2020.

Amartey recently was able to share some of her experiences with the Charleston Rotary Club via Zoom even though there is a seven-hour time difference between Charleston and Lannion.

“It’s been a little difficult with classes in French,” she said of her school of about 2,000 students. “I have embarrassed myself a few times with the language.

“But,” she quickly added, “I’m getting straight A’s in English!”

She has had two host families and noted that she can speak French at a level now in which she “can express myself better with the second host family.”

Learning to communicate in French isn’t an option. “No one in my town speaks English,” she explained.

But her year is getting more comfortable as she has adapted to the school routine and the language.

“I really appreciate this exchange,” she told the Rotary club. “It’s such a gift to learn the language and learn about the culture. I’m making progress. I feel that I really have matured.”

Amartey said she has learned to like salted butter, the fresh bread and the cheese.

“I’m really French now,” she said with a laugh. “I have never cared for cheese, but people told me that to be ‘French,’ I have to eat cheese. I’ve learned to love cheese.”

This winter she was able to go skiing in the French Alps with her first host family. Now she is with her second host family and has two younger brothers, ages 2 and 7.

“I really like bonding with my host families,” she said. “We go on walks together, cook meals and play games.”

Lannion is a beach city on the English Channel.

“I have a beautiful view from my room,” Amartey said. “Kids spend a lot of time at the beach.”

Another thing that she likes is meeting other exchange students from various parts of the world.

“Our Rotary district has 35 exchange students,” she said. “The exchange students all get along. We share stories and can talk about how our year is going.”

In October the exchange students took a five-day bus trip around the northwest region of France. This month, the students will go on a trip around the country.

Rotary exchanges are for girls and boys ages 15 to 18. Exchanges usually are from mid-August to mid-June of the following year. Students generally live with two or three host families.

Ambrie Zanton, a junior at CHS, will spend the 2023-24 school year in Thailand through Rotary Youth Exchange. The Charleston club currently is hosting Tunchanok (Tun) Sonthisawat of Thailand, who is attending CHS.