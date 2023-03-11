MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club recently presented a check to the Children's Advocacy Center during their weekly meeting.
The Exchange Club's annual pulled pork fundraiser raises funds for the Children's Advocacy Center as part of their support for children.
Robyn Carr, executive director of CAC, accepted the check on behalf of CAC and her team in Charleston.
For more information about the CAC, visit caceci.org.
