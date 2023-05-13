CHARLESTON — Christ First Church in Charleston has announced the calling of Jared von Kamp as senior pastor.

He had previously served as associate pastor at the church for nearly nine years under Mike Southards, who left to take over a pastorate in Indiana.

Pastor von Kamp holds a bachelor of nusic degree from the University of Akron and a master of divinity degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and he is currently pursuing a doctor of ministry degree through Covenant Theological Seminary.

Pastor von Kamp and his wife Rebecca are blessed with three children. In his free time, he enjoys reading, making music on the euphonium, and hiking with his dog around Lake Charleston.

Christ First Church is located at 1706 Community Dr., and Sunday morning services begin at 10 a.m.