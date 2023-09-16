MARSHALL — If you own a horse, or would like to know more about them, youth 8-18 years of age are welcome to attend the next Clark County 4-H Horse Club meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the 4-H Club House, 507 Locust St. in Marshall. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month.

For more information, contact Cartha Gustafson at cgustafs@illinois.edu or the University of Illinois Extension at 217-826-5422.