Class Pack donates to Mattoon Community Food Center, Shriners

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club recently raised, through registration fees and a 50/50 drawing at its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon, $650 for the Mattoon Community Food Center and $1,030 for the Corn Belt Shriners' charitable programs.
More information about the club is available by visiting the Class Pack Car Club page on Facebook.
