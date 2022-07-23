 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class Pack donates to Mattoon Community Food Center, Shriners

  • 0
Class Pack donates to Corn Belt Shriners

The Class Pack Car Club recently donated $1,030 from its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon to the Corn Belt Shriners Club of Illinois as well as $650 to the Mattoon Community Food Center. Pictured, from the left, are Corn Belt President Mark Austin with Class Pack members Michael Grigg, Jake Hortenstein and Curt Ayers.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club recently raised, through registration fees and a 50/50 drawing at its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon, $650 for the Mattoon Community Food Center and $1,030 for the Corn Belt Shriners' charitable programs.

More information about the club is available by visiting the Class Pack Car Club page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

