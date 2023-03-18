MATTOON — The Coles County Veteran Support Coalition has welcomed Carolyn Cloyd as a member of its board of directors.

Cloyd, an executive assistant with the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, has been a volunteer with the VSC since the organization began operating in Coles County and has long been involved with helping veterans and veterans’ causes.

She is co-organizer of the Illinois Run for the Fallen which has been held in Charleston for the last 13 years and served with the Family Readiness Group for the local Illinois National Guard unit, Company A, 634th BSB, for five years.

Cloyd is also a historian with a passion for military history and writes articles on a variety of historical subjects, with a concentration on telling the stories of men and women who have served in our armed forces. She is currently creating a military display for the Coles County Historical Society honoring Coles County services members.

“Many of my family members have served this country, dating back to my great-great-great-great-grandfather who came from Ireland and then served in the Revolutionary War and my father who served in the United States military for 23 years, three of those years in a combat zone,” said Cloyd. “I was born on a military base and I was raised with respect and appreciation for those who serve.”

The VSC provides assistance to Coles County veterans in immediate need with its Mess Hall Meals, Reboot, and Hero’s 6 programs. These programs provide companionship to veterans in nursing homes, assistance for veterans in need, help for veterans suffering from PTSD, and friendship.

for more about the group, go to veteranssuppportcoalition.com, its Facebook page or call Connie Jones at 847-612-2547.