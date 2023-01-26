Coles County Catholic Worker community to hold annual soup supper

TEUTOPOLIS — The Catholic worker community in Coles County, which grew to four homes in 2022, is holding its annual soup supper fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 Pearl St.

In November, St. Mary House opened in Mattoon, offering women and their children support and a place to stay. St. Mary House followed on the success of St. Hedwig Haus in Charleston, which opened in 2011 and has since grown to include two additional houses in Charleston for women in transition.

“We’re not a shelter; our Catholic Worker houses are houses of hospitality,” said Roy Lanham, chair of the St. Hedwig Haus board. “We’re engaging the community and our guests into being a part of a family. They’re living in a home as they would as a family.”

Through the years, St. Hedwig Haus has served dozens of women and more than 100 children, Lanham said. The new St. Mary House has seen similar demand, according to Terry Coulton, who serves on the board of both communities.

“The house is full, and they’re doing a great job of living in community,” Coulton said. “They get along really well and support each other really well.”

The menu includes chili, sauerkraut soup, chicken noodle soup and more. The event also includes a raffle for items such as tickets for Blue Man Group at the Fox Theater, a Blackstone griddle and air fryer, a recliner and TV or a gourmet package featuring a John Boos cutting board.

“If you come to the soup supper, you can expect a great bowl of soup and fellowship and a good homemade dessert,” Coulton said. “Any generosity on your part would go toward keeping these houses open, keeping the bills paid and keeping these women supported.”

For more information, contact Fr. John Titus, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mattoon, at jtitus@dio.org or at 217-549-6951.