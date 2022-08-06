 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County Habitat for Humanity receives grant from Ameren

Amaren-habitat-check

Ameren Illinois employees Karly Combest, community relations coordinator, and Ryan Weder, electric supervisor, present a $5,000 check to Coles County Habitat for Humanity's Katrina Butler, vice president, Marsha Blair, secretary, and Alesia Grigg, treasurer.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — For the third year, Coles County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 grant from Ameren Illinois to help with construction costs for a partner family's home.

Through Habitat's affordable housing program, a new three-bedroom home is under construction in Mattoon for the Mouley family. The new home will give the family of two a healthy, safe and affordable place to call home in September.

"The purpose of Habitat's affordable housing program is to enable low-income individuals and families the opportunity to become homeowners to improve their quality of life and break free from the cycle of poverty," Melissa McDaniel, director of Coles County Habitat for Humanity said. "With the help of Ameren Illinois we are given a chance to revitalize our communities. To take a vacant lot and build a beautiful home and to give hope and soul-changing transformation to these families."

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Colby Sawin, regional director of Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois, said the key focus of the Ameren Cares program is to partner with nonprofit organizations like Coles County Habitat for Humanity to help empower communities and improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois' service territories.

"At Ameren Illinois, we empower the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home," said Sawin. "I can't think of a better way to do this than by giving a family a fresh start in a place they can call their own. Congratulations to the Mouley family."

