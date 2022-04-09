Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative honoring local linemen

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative joins the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in celebrating its 15 lineworkers as part of National Lineworker Appreciation Day on Monday, April 11.

Every day, lineworkers face immense risks. Carrying heavy gear, they regularly scale 40-foot poles near high-voltage power lines, and often in the wake of Mother Nature’s worst. It’s no wonder their profession is among the 25 most dangerous jobs in the country.

CMEC lineworkers maintain over 1,991 miles of electricity lines across eight counties, keeping the lights on for 9,500 meters.

On April 11, all are invited to #ThankALineworker by celebrating the men and women who work around the clock, putting their lives on the line to keep power flowing.

“Our lineworkers are heroes in every sense of the word,” said Amy Borntrager, CEO. “As the first responders of our workforce, we count on them to get us through some of our darkest hours, day or night. They truly deserve this special day of recognition.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.