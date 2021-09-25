Coles-Moultrie Electric lineman competes in Lineman’s Safety Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD — Grant Cooper of Sullivan, representing Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, participated in the annual AIEC Lineman’s Safety Rodeo sponsored by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Individuals from 13 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility, and one team of Lincoln Land Community College linework students participated in the friendly competition. The rodeo highlights the skills linemen use to work safely and efficiently.

Held at Lincoln Land Community College Lineman Training Grounds in Springfield, the competition includes teams and individuals from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, participants are judged on safe work practices.

Line personnel competed in five team and individual events: a 40-foot climb, hurt man rescue, H-structure obstacle course, transformer banking and a head-to-head climbing challenge.

Cooper received third place in the individual speed climb event.

Scores for each event are based on completion time, proper execution of the task and safety. Deductions were made to a team or individual’s overall performance score due to mistakes such as slipping when climbing poles, dropping tools or executing inappropriate procedures or methods.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.