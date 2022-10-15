 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles-Moultrie Electric lineman competes in Lineman’s Safety Rodeo

  • 0
Lineman Rodeo Cooper

Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative Lineman Grant Cooper competes in the annual Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo coordinated by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. He was part of a winning team and earned second place honors in two individual competitions

 Submitted photo

SPRINGFIELD — A lineworker from Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative participated in the annual Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo coordinated by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives.

Fourteen teams from 12 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility, and one team of Lincoln Land Community College linework students participated in the friendly competition. The rodeo highlights the skills lineworkers use to work safely and efficiently.

CMEC’s Grant Cooper joined Austin Schindel and Zach Dodd from Corn Belt Energy Cooperative to represent their respective co-ops at the rodeo, held at the LLCC Line School Yard in Springfield. They competed against teams from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, participants are judged on safe work practices.

LIFESPAN: LifeSpan Center announces upcoming events

Line personnel competed in four team and five individual events: a 40-foot climb, hurt man rescue, H-structure obstacle course, a surprise written exam for the mystery event, and a head-to-head climbing challenge.

At the end of the day, the CMEC/CBEC team won first place in both the 40-foot climb and H-structure obstacle course events. In the individual competition, Cooper also earned second place in the same events. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News