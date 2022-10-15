Coles-Moultrie Electric lineman competes in Lineman’s Safety Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD — A lineworker from Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative participated in the annual Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo coordinated by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives.

Fourteen teams from 12 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility, and one team of Lincoln Land Community College linework students participated in the friendly competition. The rodeo highlights the skills lineworkers use to work safely and efficiently.

CMEC’s Grant Cooper joined Austin Schindel and Zach Dodd from Corn Belt Energy Cooperative to represent their respective co-ops at the rodeo, held at the LLCC Line School Yard in Springfield. They competed against teams from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, participants are judged on safe work practices.

Line personnel competed in four team and five individual events: a 40-foot climb, hurt man rescue, H-structure obstacle course, a surprise written exam for the mystery event, and a head-to-head climbing challenge.