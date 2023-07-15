MATTOON — John Pickowitz, Coles Moultrie Electric Co-op general foreman, was recently honored for the Class of 2023 All American Lineworkers sponsored by Klein Tools. Lineman Central selects six honorees from across the country for their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to their profession. This award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in their roles as electrical linemen.
