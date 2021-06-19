Cooks Mills Fire Department to hold pork chop dinner

COOKS MILLS — The 36th Annual Cooks Mills Fire Department Porkchop Dinner will be held Saturday, June 26.
The menu will include 8 oz. porkchop, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and drink. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m. Silent and live auctions, door prizes, and raffles will also be featured.
