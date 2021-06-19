 Skip to main content
Cooks Mills Fire Department to hold pork chop dinner

Cooks mills pork chop

Pictured, left to right, Jesse Cox, Gene Cox, Wendy Cox, Virgil Gingerich, Sondra Gingerich, Pierce Wallace, Bryan Fitzpatrick, Chief Jim Hilgenberg, Assistant Chief John Haney, Dalton Cox, Steve Collins, Dave Schrock, and James Decker.

COOKS MILLS — The 36th Annual Cooks Mills Fire Department Porkchop Dinner will be held Saturday, June 26.

The menu will include 8 oz. porkchop, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and drink. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m. Silent and live auctions, door prizes, and raffles will also be featured. 

