Cub Scouts to hold sign up night at Peterson Park

MATTOON — Mattoon Cub Scout Pack 33 is having a recruitment event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things they do. The fun, hands-on learning and adventure puts elementary-age boys and girls in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and for life.
Join them for this short meeting to learn more and sign up. Registration costs will be discussed at this meeting. Ready to join now? Get a head start and sign-up online at: my.bsa.us/312paa6033mb
For more information contact Cindi Rodgers at c.rogers79@yahoo.com or Chad Parrish, Treasurer Pack 33, at chadparrish@hotmail.com.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!