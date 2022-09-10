Cub Scouts to hold sign up night at Peterson Park

MATTOON — Mattoon Cub Scout Pack 33 is having a recruitment event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things they do. The fun, hands-on learning and adventure puts elementary-age boys and girls in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and for life.

Join them for this short meeting to learn more and sign up. Registration costs will be discussed at this meeting. Ready to join now? Get a head start and sign-up online at: my.bsa.us/312paa6033mb