MATTOON — Kylie Dawkins, a Lake Land College student who is pursuing an associates degree in nursing, was awarded a continuing education grant from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood.

She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter KQ of Mattoon.

Prior to her studies at Lake Land, Kylie served in the National Guard for six years, including a tour of duty in Kabul, Afghanistan. During her time in the military, she participated in a number of medical training events. After her military duty, Kylie received a bachelor's degree (cum laude) from Eastern Illinois University.