Doug Quick to offer presentation on history of local TV in Illinois

Doug Quick, presentation

Pictured, longtime local broadcaster Doug Quick, who will deliver a presentation at EIU on the early history of local television in Central Illinois.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Longtime local broadcaster Doug Quick will deliver a public presentation on the early history of local television in Central Illinois.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Buzzard Auditorium at Buzzard Hall on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. 

The presentation will focus on the first 10 years of local television in downstate Illinois and will touch on topics including the technology of early TV, conflict among local TV owners, local controversies and more. It will also feature examples of broadcasting from that era.

Tarble Arts Center announces upcoming exhibits, events

“T.V. was a vastly new thing here in the Central Illinois area, especially in rural areas,” Quick said. “We started out with a blank slate.”

The presentation is hosted by the EIU School of Communication and Journalism. Quick plans to touch on other topics, including the rise of some early local TV stations and the fall of others, Quick said.

“Each of the station owners had a different story; they did things differently,” Quick said. “Some real oddities and anomalies came up. There was no rulebook.”

Quick, who worked in radio and television for more than 45 years, has compiled an online museum of Central Illinois broadcasting, complete with histories of local radio and television stations. He has also published a book on the early days of local television, called "Pictures on the Prairie."

“Doug’s work chronicling the history of local television is a treasure, both for those who work in TV and those who enjoy it,” said EIU journalism instructor Joe Astrouski. “Likewise, this presentation is sure to be both informative and enjoyable for consumers of media of any age.”

For more information, contact Astrouski at jmastrouski@eiu.edu

