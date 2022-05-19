Douglas-Hart Foundation to celebrate retirement of Gary Boske

MATTOON — The Douglas-Hart Foundation is celebrating the retirement of Gary Boske, who ended his term as executive director in 2021 after 11 years with the organization.

The Douglas-Hart Foundation manages three properties in Coles County: Friendship Garden, Douglas-Hart Nature Center and The Whiteside Garden.

As executive director, Boske accomplished several significant projects, including the bike trail annex to the nature center, a new gazebo at the wetland, a new floating dock at the pond, the remodel of the outdoor classroom, installation of solar panels, the expansion of Friendship Garden, and the acquisition of The Whiteside Garden among many other accomplishments. Boske loved tinkering and working on outdoor projects such as drainage through the property, trail maintenance and more.

Help the board of directors celebrate Boske at his official retirement celebration from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at The Whiteside Garden.

A plaque installation at the new rebar trellis will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by the sharing stories, memories and pictures at 2 p.m. in the front circle drive picnic area. Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon.

The Whiteside Garden is located at 8422 North County Road 1820e in Charleston.

