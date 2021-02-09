Eastern Illinois University marks African-American Heritage Month with virtual events

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University invites community members to join students, staff and faculty in celebrating African-American Heritage Month.
According to the African-American Heritage Month committee, EIU will offer a variety of cultural and educational events intended to celebrate black lives by honoring the men, women, families and communities that support and sustain black excellence.
Events will center around a principal theme of “We the People: Redefining Black History,” and include an assortment of virtual programs and activities that highlight black contributions and applaud the most fundamental elements of blackness in American and global culture.
• Monday, Feb. 15
Black Card Revoked (game), 6:13 p.m.; presented by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
• Tuesday, Feb. 16
Conversations with STRONG: Black Owned. A Lesson in Entrepreneurship & Branding!, 6 p.m.; Presented by STRONG MENtoring with Special Guests: Pillars founder, Andre Weaver & Shady Eyes Co. founder, Timery Jackson.
• Thursday, Feb. 18
African Drumming, 1:30 p.m.; Presented by EIU’s Africa West percu Learn about a variety of African drumming from Jamie Ryan/Africa West, Eric Mueller, Frank Gyimah, and Hope Situembeko.
Coloring the Path: Grad School Edition, 7 p.m.; Presented by Black Graduate Student Association. This event will be a conversation about the importance of graduate school, why it is important and how to navigate the application process.
• Tuesday, Feb. 23
Cultural Stereotypes: Perceptions or Reality?, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
What do you think about when you hear "cultural stereotypes?" How do we understand the complexities of cultures and generalizations? Listen to international students discuss the patterns of cultures to which they belong.
• Saturday, Feb. 27
Image Awards: Success Is the New Black, 6 p.m.; presented by EIU’s NAACP
For more information and links to EIU’s African-American Heritage Month virtual events, visit EIU’s Office of Inclusion and Academic Engagement at www.eiu.edu/oiae/.