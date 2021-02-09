Eastern Illinois University marks African-American Heritage Month with virtual events

Coloring the Path: Grad School Edition, 7 p.m.; Presented by Black Graduate Student Association. This event will be a conversation about the importance of graduate school, why it is important and how to navigate the application process.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23

Cultural Stereotypes: Perceptions or Reality?, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

What do you think about when you hear "cultural stereotypes?" How do we understand the complexities of cultures and generalizations? Listen to international students discuss the patterns of cultures to which they belong.

• Saturday, Feb. 27

Image Awards: Success Is the New Black, 6 p.m.; presented by EIU’s NAACP

For more information and links to EIU’s African-American Heritage Month virtual events, visit EIU’s Office of Inclusion and Academic Engagement at www.eiu.edu/oiae/.

PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois University campus

