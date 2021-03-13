 Skip to main content
EIU faculty and staff union delivers food to health care workers
EIU faculty and staff union delivers food to health care workers

SBL receives food donation

EIU staff and faculty donated food to SBLHC health care workers. Pictured, left to right, Bryan Murley, Associate Professor, EIU; Betsy Jewell, Instructor, EIU; Jerry Esker, President and CEO; Alexis Tucker, RN; Cassie Green, RN; Sandy Miller, VP Patient Care Continuum, CNO; Bruce Morgan, Director 3 West; Mindi O'Rourke, Director 2 South; Melissa Linton, Director, CCU, RT and Patient Intake; Stephanie Philpott, RN; and Carrie A Wilson-Brown, Instructor, EIU.

CHARLESTON — The 423 full-time and part-time faculty and academic support professionals in the Eastern Illinois University Chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois recently showed their appreciation to the dedicated health care workers who have been providing excellent care to Charleston and the surrounding communities during the pandemic by delivering food to the health care providers and support staff working all shifts at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

“The people who work at Sarah Bush Lincoln are our health care providers," said Jeannie Ludlow, EIU Chapter president and professor. "They are also our family members, neighbors, friends, and co-congregants at church and temple.

"We know our jobs have gotten more challenging during the pandemic; we can only imagine how much tougher theirs have become. As union members, we just wanted to express our gratitude for the wonderful care they provide our community, especially at this difficult time.”

"We are so grateful to the EIU family for its generous donation of food to our frontline staff," said SBLHC President and CEO Jerry Esker. "It really nourishes our souls to know the community is thinking of us during this trying time."

