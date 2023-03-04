CHARLESTON — Spotlighting contributions of women is one of the goals of Women’s History and Awareness Month activities at Eastern Illinois University.

Jeannie Ludlow, a professor of English and director of the Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies at EIU, recently spoke at the Charleston Rotary Club offering some of the events and providing some background on how March came to be the month to celebrate women.

March 8 is recognized as International Women’s Day, Ludlow told Rotarians. The date has historical significance as March 8, 1857, is the day when textile workers in New York City marched in protest of unfair working conditions. On the same day in 1908, needle trade workers in New York marched in protest of child labor and sweatshop working conditions.

March 8 also was declared International Women’s Day in 1965.

On March 8 at EIU, two speeches will feature Teresa Milbrodt, assistant professor of English at Roanoke (Virginia) College. At 4:30 p.m. in Coleman Hall 3170, she will discuss “Sexy Like Us: Disability, Humor and Sexuality.”

She then will deliver the keynote address, “Crip Lit, Closets and Feminism: Coming Out Monster,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Tarble Arts Center.

Ludlow said the Women’s History Month national theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” The EIU theme, “Monstrous and Feminist Others,” plays off the divisiveness throughout our country in which people on the opposite side of one group’s views are portrayed as “monsters.”

Other WHAM events include readings by EIU student Julia Abazi and by SIU Professor Rafael Frumkin at 6 p.m. March 23 at Doudna Recital Hall, a reading from the play “Antigona Furiosa” at 5 p.m. March 28 at Doudna Globe Theater and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program Annual Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. March 29 at Seventh Street Underground in the MLK Jr. University Union.

Several EIU students in the program also will participate in the living history program. This year they will go to local elementary and middle schools portraying Louisa May Alcott, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Rose Kennedy and Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz of Mexico.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Women’s History and Awareness Month at EIU, four years before Congress passed a law designating March as Women’s History Month.