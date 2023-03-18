CHARLESTON — The American Council on Education has announced that Austin Cheney, dean of Eastern Illinois University’s Lumpkin College of Business and Technology, has been named an ACE Fellow for academic year 2023-24.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be recognized as an ACE Fellow,” Cheney said. “I am grateful and appreciative to have been acknowledged alongside so many other qualified honorees, and I am pleased this achievement will bring additional recognition to the Lumpkin College of Business and Technology and to Eastern Illinois University."

Following nomination by the senior administration of their institutions and a rigorous application process, 36 Fellows were selected this year.

The Fellows program combines retreats, interactive learning opportunities, visits to campuses and other higher education-related organizations, and placement at another higher education institution to condense years of on-the-job experience and skills development into a single year.

Cheney came to EIU in 2013 as chair of the School of Technology. Cheney was appointed dean of the Lumpkin College of Business & Technology in 2019.

EIU is home to two prior ACE Fellows, Laretta Henderson and Jay Gatrell.