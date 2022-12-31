EIU vice-president for business affairs honored by Western Illinois University

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Matthew J. Bierman, vice president for business affairs at Eastern Illinois University, is the recipient of the Alumni Achievement Award from Western Illinois University.

The honor is given in recognition of outstanding contributions in one or more of the following: exceptional accomplishment in one's chosen field of endeavor; exceptional service in community affairs at the local, state or national levels; or exceptional service in support of the advancement and continued excellence of the university.

Bierman, a 2003 MBA finance and supply chain management and 1997 computer science graduate, was named vice president for business affairs at Eastern in July. 

Matt Bierman

Bierman
