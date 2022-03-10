 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Entries accepted for Edible Book Festival at Booth Library

Edible Book, 2021 winner

Pictured is the 2021 People’s Choice winner – “The Rainbow Fish,” by Esperanza Murillo

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Booth Library is sponsoring its 12th annual Edible Book Festival as part of National Library Week.

After two years of holding the event virtually, this year's event will again be held in person in the library’s Marvin Foyer.

Anyone may enter a work made out of edible materials that has something to do with books in either its shape or content. 

This year’s festival will be an all-day event. Entries will be set up in the Marvin Foyer between 8 and 9 a.m. on April 4. They will be on display for public viewing starting at 9 a.m., with voting until 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

To enter or for more information, visit eiu.libguides.com/ediblebooks2022.

The deadline to enter is March 31.

All edible book entries are eligible to win one of two best-in-show prizes, one determined by a jury and the other by popular vote of the festival attendees. Honorable mentions also will be awarded.

Questions about the Edible Book Festival may be directed to event organizer Michele McDaniel at mkmcdaniel@eiu.edu.

PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois University campus

