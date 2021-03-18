 Skip to main content
Entries accepted for virtual Edible Book Festival at Booth Library
Entries accepted for virtual Edible Book Festival at Booth Library

CHARLESTON — Booth Library is sponsoring its 11th annual Edible Book Festival as part of National Library Week. For the second year, this year’s festival will be a week-long virtual event.

Instead of bringing your edible book entry to Booth Library, you will submit photos of it for an online gallery and voting process. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, April 2, at 4 p.m. Voting will open at noon on Monday, April 5, and close at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 9.

To enter or for more information, visit eiu.libguides.com/ediblebooks2021. The three entries that receive the most votes will receive prizes.

Anyone may enter a work made out of edible materials that has something to do with books in either its shape or content. To view entries from previous Edible Book Festivals, go to https://thekeep.eiu.edu/edible_book_festivals/.

Questions about the Edible Book Festival may be directed to Beth Heldebrandt at emheldebrandt@eiu.edu.

