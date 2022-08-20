Exchange Club donates to Readers' Bridge

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon recently donated $250 to Readers’ Bridge.

Readers’ Bridge was formed in 2001 through a dream of the late Virginia Katzeff of Toledo that no person would be denied access to a library due to a lack of funds. She, along with Max Jaeger and others, incorporated Readers’ Bridge as a bridge between a library and an individual or family that could not afford a library card.

Readers’ Bridge pays 90% of the cost of a library card with the recipient paying 10%. Application forms are based on financial need and are available at the participating libraries.