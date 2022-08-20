Exchange Club donates to Readers' Bridge

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exchange, Readers Bridge

Dallas Tyler, (left), President of Exchange, is shown presenting Max Jaeger, President of Readers’ Bridge, a check to help fund Readers’ Bridge in its mission to help individuals and families that live outside a library taxing district and that cannot afford a library card to be able to purchase one.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon recently donated $250 to Readers’ Bridge.

Readers’ Bridge was formed in 2001 through a dream of the late Virginia Katzeff of Toledo that no person would be denied access to a library due to a lack of funds. She, along with Max Jaeger and others, incorporated Readers’ Bridge as a bridge between a library and an individual or family that could not afford a library card.

Readers’ Bridge pays 90% of the cost of a library card with the recipient paying 10%. Application forms are based on financial need and are available at the participating libraries.

Carl Walworth is the head librarian in Mattoon. Chris Houchens is the head librarian in Charleston. Other participating libraries include Effingham, Shelbyville, Sullivan, and Newman. The head librarian from each of these libraries plus Max Jaeger of Mattoon and Diana Glosser of Charleston are on the board of directors.

