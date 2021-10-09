Exchange Club donates to Teach Reach Program

Mattoon Exchange Club gave a $250 donation toward ICCS. Williams is retired from the Eastern Illinois University Police Department. His passion for kids and his community outreach have changed many lives.

The Mattoon Exchange Club meets every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. in Mattoon at the American Legion and welcomes new members with their first meeting's breakfast on them. Contact the Mattoon Exchange Club for information on their Facebook page or email mattoonexchange@gmail.com.