 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Exchange Club donates to Teach Reach Program

  • 0
Exchange Teach Reach

Pictured, left to right, Tony Nicholson, President-Elect of the Mattoon Exchange Club and retired EIU-University Police Department, James Williams.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club featured James Williams of the ICCS Teach Reach program at their recent meeting.

Mattoon Exchange Club gave a $250 donation toward ICCS. Williams is retired from the Eastern Illinois University Police Department. His passion for kids and his community outreach have changed many lives.

YMCA announces 10th annual Turkey Trot

The Mattoon Exchange Club meets every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. in Mattoon at the American Legion and welcomes new members with their first meeting's breakfast on them. Contact the Mattoon Exchange Club for information on their Facebook page or email mattoonexchange@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News