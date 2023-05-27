Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon recently honored four couples and one organization for regularly flying the American flag.

The honors are a continuation of the Proudly We Hail program started in 1980 by the local club. Over 200 individuals and organizations have been honored during the 43 years of the program.

Those honored were Robert and Sherri Arnholt, Lake Land College represented by Josh Bullock, Chuck Morgan and Cindy Smith, Amy and Jeff Swearingen, and Stacy and Jon Schwanke.

The honored guests had breakfast with members of the Exchange Club and spoke of their loyalty in flying the American flag. Many remembered either their own military service or that of friends or family members, including those that lost their lives serving our country, as part of their loyalty.

Max Jaeger, chairman of Proudly We Hail, introduced each of the guests and made comments regarding their nominations. At the close of the presentations and comments, members of the Exchange Club gave them a strong ovation to show appreciation to those honoring America through their flag flying each day.

The Exchange Club currently has over 50 members and meets at 7 a.m. each Wednesday at the American Legion in Mattoon. The Exchange Club hands out over 1,500 small American flags each year at the start of the three patriotic parades — Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veteran’s Day and annually donates between $15,000-$20,000 in support of youth projects, community service programs, patriotism, and prevention of child abuse.