Exchange Club honors flag flyers

Exchange Club Flag Flyers Honors

Pictured, from left, Max Jaeger, chairman of Proudly We Hail; Terry Kroening; Jim Norviel; Jim Rardin; Lucy Perkins; Bob Atchley; Sharon and Jowayne Catt

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon recently honored seven individuals or couples for regularly flying the American flag.

The honors are a continuation of the Proudly We Hail program started in 1980 by the local club. Over 200 individuals and organizations have been honored during the 42 years of the program.

Those honored were Jim and Nancy Rardin, Lucy Perkins, Bob and Vicky Atchley, Ken and Karen Reagin, Terry and Jenny Kroening, Jowayne and Sharon Catt, and Jim Norviel.

YMCA announces 35th Annual Run For the Bagel

The honored guests had breakfast with members of the Exchange Club and spoke of their loyalty in flying the American flag. Many remembered family members, including several that lost their lives serving our country, as part of their loyalty.

Max Jaeger, chairman of Proudly We Hail, introduced each of the guests and made comments regarding their respective nominations. At the close of the presentations and comments, members of the Exchange Club gave them a strong ovation to show appreciation to those honoring America through their flag flying each day.

The Exchange Club currently has over 50 members and meets at 7 a.m. each Wednesday at the American Legion in Mattoon. 

For more information, visit www.mattoonexchangeclub.org

