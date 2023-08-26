MATTOON — Tony and Jessica Sharp of Mattoon were recently honored by the Exchange Club for flying the American flag on a regular basis.

They were introduced by Max Jaeger, chairman of Exchange’s Proudly We Hail program, had breakfast with members of the Exchange Club, and spoke of honoring our country and of family members that had served in the armed forces. They were given a strong round of applause following their comments.

The Exchange Club has honored over 200 individuals and organizations since 1980 that fly the flag on a daily basis.

The Mattoon Exchange Club has over 50 members and meets each Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the American Legion near 19th street. For more information, visit mattoonexchangeclub.org