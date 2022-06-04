Exchange Club honors patriotism at recent meeting

MATTOON — Ken and Karen Reagin of Mattoon were recently honored by the Exchange Club for flying the American flag on a regular basis.

They were introduced by Max Jaeger, chairman of Exchange’s Proudly We Hail program, had breakfast with members of the Exchange Club, and spoke of their love of America and in honoring our country.

The Exchange Club has honored over 200 individuals and organizations since 1980 that fly the flag on a daily basis.

The Mattoon Exchange Club has over 50 members and meets each Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the American Legion near 19th street. Anyone interested in learning more about Exchange and its objectives—Americanism, Prevention of Abuse to Children, Community Service, and Promotion of Youth—are welcome to attend any Wednesday meeting. The Exchange Club of Mattoon is affiliated with the National Exchange Club and the Lincolnland District of Exchange.

For more information, visit www.mattoonexchangeclub.org

