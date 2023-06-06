MATTOON — Five Mattoon High School seniors have been selected to receive scholarships from Mattoon Exchange Club.

This is the 20th year that the Exchange Club has presented $1,000 scholarships to MHS seniors.

The five scholarships were given to Jaylyn Kimbro, Sophia Rhine, Jason Skocy, Ava Willingham and Laney Wright.

This year's applications included sections on academics, extracurricular activities (both in school and in community), letters of recommendations, and a one to two-page essay on the programs of service of the Exchange Club: Americanism, community service, youth programs and prevention of child abuse.