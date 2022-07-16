Exchange Club installs officers, awards members

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club installed its 2022-2023 officers at their weekly meeting held on June 29.

Mr. and Mrs. George Stone decorated the event with the help of Connie Jones. Past President Andrew Dowling handed the Presidential role to Dallas Tyler.

Newly elected officers include:

  • Dallas Tyler - President
  • Dave Phipps - President - Elect
  • Dennis Booker - Secretary
  • Bob Riggert - Treasurer
  • Dave Coen - Co-Treasurer
  • Andrew Dowling - Past President

Annual Awards for 2022 were awarded to the following for their 2022 services to the Club and include:

  • All American Volunteer - Joe McKenzie
  • Contributing Service - Mike Love (Morgan's Meat Market)
  • Distinguished Service - David Coen
  • Exchange Member of the Year - Laura Severson
  • Rookie of the Year - Lucy Perkins

Additionally, two Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Bill VanKeuren and Troy Jayroe.

The Mattoon Exchange Club celebrates its 46th year with continued support of Programs of Service that include Americanism, Community Service, and Youth Programs. Members support activities that benefit youth, promote pride in our country, and honor military and public service providers, to name a few. Exchange’s National Project is the prevention of child abuse. More information can be found at https://www.mattoonexchange.org,

Affiliated with the National Exchange Club of America and the Lincolnland District of Exchange, the Exchange Club of Mattoon is one of more than 630 local clubs throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico providing individuals with opportunities to use their time and talents to benefit their local communities and the country as a whole.

