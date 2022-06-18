 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family celebrates five generations

Five Generations, beason

Pictured, left to right, are grandmother Tracy Beason holding grandson Michael; great-grandmother Carol Wilson; great-great grandmother Vera Tooley, all of Mattoon; and father Austin Beason of Springfield.

MATTOON — The birth of Michael Beason in February 2022 created five generations in their family.

