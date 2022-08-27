First Farmers Bank & Trust supports Horizon Health meals program

This gift, along with support from other organizations and individuals, totals more than $20,000 raised under a 2022 spring fundraising campaign by the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois. Donations to Meals on Wheels continue to be accepted.

The community’s support helps address the increasing need for local food assistance, said Randi Bohannon, Foundation executive director. The number of participants in the Meals on Wheels program has tripled since the start of the pandemic, with about half of them qualifying for financial assistance. With the increasing need for local food assistance, there is also an increasing need for volunteers.