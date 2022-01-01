Girl Scouts recognize All-Star Entrepreneurs

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has announced the following local scouts are All-Star Entrepreneurs from the fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2021.

• Jessica Wernsing from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold $1,027 in product

• Jacquelynn Wernsing from the Western Coles/Cumberland County Service Unit sold $1,024 in product

• McKinzleigh Davis from the Eastern Coles County Service Unit sold $668 in product

Overall, girl scouts in the area sold over $440,000 in treats and magazines.

“I am so impressed with the girls who participated in the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, senior manager of Product Program. “The excitement they showed during the program is reflected in the results. These girls are truly all stars.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. For more information about Girl Scouts, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org for more information.

